Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.2% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,136. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

