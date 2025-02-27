dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Announces Earnings Results

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.58 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. dotdigital Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.01%.

dotdigital Group Trading Down 3.0 %

DOTD traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 80.20 ($1.02). 623,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,415. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £245.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.93. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 76 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 103 ($1.31).

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOTD

dotdigital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.