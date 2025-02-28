17,220 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC) Purchased by Mills Wealth Advisors LLC

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DEXC stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (DEXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, closet index tracking, fund. The fund aims to provide diversified emerging market equity exposure, excluding China all together DEXC was launched on Nov 13, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

