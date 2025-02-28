17,220 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC) Purchased by Mills Wealth Advisors LLC

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DEXC stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $51.73.
About Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Salesforce’s Hidden Strengths Could Fuel a Powerful Rebound
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Volume – What It Signals
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Top 4 Healthcare REITs Turning Care Into Big Investor Payouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.