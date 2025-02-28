Fortress Financial Group LLC Takes $12.43 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 134,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,426,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Fortress Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,848,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

