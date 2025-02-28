Retail Stocks To Follow Today – February 27th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Alibaba Group, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Vistra are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that sell goods and services directly to consumers. These stocks typically include businesses operating physical stores, online retail platforms, or a combination of both, and their performance is often closely tied to consumer spending trends and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.25. 70,485,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,474,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.51. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $920.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.32. 20,950,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,231,430. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.39.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.58. 21,178,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,914,770. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $397.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,530,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,378,943. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $385.58 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.01.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,909,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,582,121. The stock has a market cap of $329.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $145.30.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,299,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,356,571. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $14.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,694,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,183,087. Vistra has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

