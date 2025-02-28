Apriem Advisors Acquires 4,340 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037,193 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,546 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,166 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after buying an additional 2,165,891 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after buying an additional 986,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.