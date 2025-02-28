Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. Enovis has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $63.96.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

About Enovis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Enovis by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Enovis by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 506.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

