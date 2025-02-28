Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Enovis Stock Performance
NYSE:ENOV opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. Enovis has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $63.96.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Enovis
About Enovis
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enovis
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Salesforce’s Hidden Strengths Could Fuel a Powerful Rebound
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Volume – What It Signals
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Top 4 Healthcare REITs Turning Care Into Big Investor Payouts
Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.