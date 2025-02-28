Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Down 26.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) traded down 26.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10. 176,371 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 762% from the average session volume of 20,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Adamera Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

