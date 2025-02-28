Veren Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VRN)

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Veren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. 36,997,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,581,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.10. Veren has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

Get Veren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Veren from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Veren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.