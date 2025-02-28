Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Stock Price Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,882,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,636% from the average daily volume of 108,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

