Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Rathbones Group Stock Performance
RTBBF remained flat at $22.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.
Rathbones Group Company Profile
