Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

RTBBF remained flat at $22.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

