VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Up 76.5% – Here’s What Happened

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 76.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 3,992,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,549% from the average daily volume of 242,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Trading Down 23.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56.
About VentriPoint Diagnostics
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.
