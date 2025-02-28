Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Epsilon Energy Price Performance
Shares of Epsilon Energy stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. 42,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $144.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.37. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.75.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile
