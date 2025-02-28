PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Update

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PXGYF remained flat at $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. PAX Global Technology has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS.

