Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hongkong Land Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.78. 1,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.
About Hongkong Land
