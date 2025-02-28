Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 219 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.78), with a volume of 25266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.80).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 26.40 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Research analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 13,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £32,363.89 ($40,791.39). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 28,609 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.15), for a total transaction of £71,522.50 ($90,146.84). Insiders sold a total of 148,948 shares of company stock worth $36,688,499 over the last ninety days. 57.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.
