MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MTCPY stock remained flat at $9.86 during midday trading on Friday. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369. MTR has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

