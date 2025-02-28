MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MTR Price Performance
MTCPY stock remained flat at $9.86 during midday trading on Friday. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369. MTR has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.
MTR Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MTR
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.