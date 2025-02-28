Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Airship AI had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a net margin of 64.71%.

Airship AI Price Performance

NASDAQ AISP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 692,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,682. Airship AI has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airship AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airship AI

In other news, CFO Mark E. Scott sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Yanda Ma sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,000 shares of company stock worth $721,600. Company insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

