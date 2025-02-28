Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. 11,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $27.52.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
