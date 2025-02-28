Advisor OS LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 212.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

