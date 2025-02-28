Advisor OS LLC Purchases 375 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $127.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

