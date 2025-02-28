Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Commerce Bank raised its position in Aspen Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aspen Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Aspen Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

AZPN opened at $264.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,301.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.25 and a 52 week high of $277.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZPN

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.