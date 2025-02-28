Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,398.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,328.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,293.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $800.76 and a 12 month high of $1,460.92.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $18.11 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

