Denali Advisors LLC Invests $399,000 in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 158.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $806.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.10.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Atlanticus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

