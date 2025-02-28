Advisor OS LLC Purchases 819 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4,157.6% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 151,961 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after buying an additional 146,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $21,290,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.3 %

CBOE opened at $208.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.57. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.