Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 159.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Shake Shack by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $88,281.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,894.67. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHAK opened at $106.81 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

