Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.57. 88,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 264,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KSCP shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Knightscope in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Knightscope in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knightscope stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Knightscope worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

