Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.06 and last traded at $30.06. Approximately 1,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $381.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMCR. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 54,772 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 113,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

