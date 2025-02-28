Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Short Interest Down 92.3% in February

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dave Price Performance
Dave stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 54,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Dave has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
Dave Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dave
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.