Altrius Capital Management Inc Invests $297,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a $726.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.38.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,239.71. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 8.2 %

AXON opened at $525.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 135.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.52 and a twelve month high of $715.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $611.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

