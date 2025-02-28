QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.5% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.4% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $380.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.70.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $40,570,629 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

