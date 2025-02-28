Hilltop Partners LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.