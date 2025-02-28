Hilltop Partners LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2474 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

