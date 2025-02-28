Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $398,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 434 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,021.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $980.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $936.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market cap of $453.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

