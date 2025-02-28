iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 58,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,564,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,478,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

