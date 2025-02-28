Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,209,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,128,000 after purchasing an additional 851,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,321,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,885,000 after acquiring an additional 551,006 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,175,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,048,000 after acquiring an additional 465,660 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $57.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

