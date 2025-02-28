TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Receives “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of TRS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. 31,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.83. TriMas has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $844.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 815.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

