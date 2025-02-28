Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 311,510 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 311,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,225,000 after purchasing an additional 698,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,453,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

