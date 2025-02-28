First American Bank Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First American Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,550.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,914,000 after purchasing an additional 541,550 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,626,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,712,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,272,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $152.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.56 and its 200 day moving average is $156.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

