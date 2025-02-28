First American Bank Decreases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

First American Bank trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $3,820,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 408,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 165,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $33.60 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab acquired 3,619,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.