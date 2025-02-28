Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 487,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,938,849. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

