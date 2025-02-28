Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 16.0 %

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.