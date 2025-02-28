Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,991 shares during the period. SEI Investments makes up about 4.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300,704 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,241,000 after acquiring an additional 632,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 546,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 5,984 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $504,032.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,371,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,903,298.06. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 171,194 shares of company stock worth $14,579,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

