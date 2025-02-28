Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $161.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $103.06 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average is $122.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,310,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,345.60. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,234. This represents a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 896.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59,222.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 75,805 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

