Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIGI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $127.82 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.40%.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $702,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $112,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $2,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.