Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PZZA. UBS Group cut their price target on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa Johns International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $76.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Papa Johns International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Papa Johns International by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

