StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

comScore Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $6.06 on Thursday. comScore has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in comScore by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Further Reading

