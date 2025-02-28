Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Purchases 997 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.4% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,147,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,560,000 after purchasing an additional 171,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVX opened at $156.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

