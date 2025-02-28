Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.43, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $53.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. 127,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,803. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,551.11. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $38,948.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares in the company, valued at $694,078.91. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,729 shares of company stock worth $92,307 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

