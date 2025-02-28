Uniphar (LON:UPR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uniphar (LON:UPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Uniphar Stock Performance

LON:UPR opened at GBX 221.42 ($2.79) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 197.56. Uniphar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163 ($2.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 248 ($3.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.48. The company has a market cap of £689.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.75.

About Uniphar

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland Uniphar plc is a diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technologymanufacturers across three divisions – Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. With a workforce of more than 2,000, the Group is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.

