Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,580,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,132,000. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up about 4.5% of Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 530.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

FBCG opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

